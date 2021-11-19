SPK 56 internet sitesini kapatmaya hazırlanıyor

GAZETE VATAN ANA SAYFA
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlemlerin başlatılmasına karar verdi.

19.11.2021
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 56 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği Internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.

İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER

https://eniyiaracikurum.net
https://referancefx19.com
https://royexmarkets29.com
https://livafx8.com
https://compaqfx.com
https://finanscapitalmarkets32.com
https://lp.olivemarkets97.com
https://olivemarkets97.com
https://tr.fx-yurtdisi.biz
https://tr.forexanalizlerim.net
https://poundfx43.com
https://fbs-turkey-broker.com
https://www.destekfx81.com
https://62galafx.com
https://lotascapital66.com
https://www.fundfx20.com
https://gafx69.com
https://www.yapifx33.com
https://www.forexekaydol44.com
https://www.priceboxfx20.com
https://www.idolfx40.com
https://fibermarkets37.com
https://balfx52.com
https://truvafx42.com
https://www.liberalfx46.com
https://www.trforex44.com
https://demoforeks67.com
https://www.demohesapac50.com
https://www.forextr85.com
https://www.zesforex39.com
https://www.8balansfx.com
https://phaseforex83.com
https://www.hftrade26.com
https://gannmarkets80.com
https://ekolfx137.com
https://gkmforex67.com
https://klasfx114.com
https://idealfx60.com
https://kalefx88.com
https://yorkmarkets23.com
https://www.forexnedir49.com
https://albabrokers10.com
https://indexfx21.com
https://winexmarkets40.com
https://www.hizlifx148.com
https://www.trendfx102.com
https://mobilfx11.com
https://www.optimumglobalmarkets4.com
https://www.10degerfx.com
https://www.lidyafx27.com
https://asalfx11.com
https://turkce.yabanci-fx.biz
http://www.yatirimasistani3.com
https://en-iyi.yurtdisi-fx.com
https://moneytrade18.com
https://forexsirketleriarastirmalari.com

