Dünyanın en iyi çalışma şartlarına sahip şirketleri açıklandı! Zirve değişmedi...

    İş dünyası dergisi Fortune yeni listesini paylaştı. Dergi çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirketi seçti. 25 yıldır oluşturulan listenin zirvesi bu sene de değişmedi. ABD için oluşturulan listeye göre çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirket...

    • 13 Nisan 2022 - 10:37 • Son Güncelleme:
    100 FedEx

    99 Dow

    98 CarMax

    97 CrowdStrike Holdings

    96 T-Mobile US

    95 Nugget Market

    94 Zillow Group

    93 DHL Express U.S.

    92 Publix Super Markets

    91 Atlantic Health System

    90 Wellstar Health System

    89 Farmers Insurance

    88 Cox Enterprises

    87 Scripps Health

    86 W.W. Grainger

    85 JM Family Enterprises

    84 Mutual of Omaha

    83 ServiceNow

    82 OhioHealth

    81 Panda Restaurant Group

    80 Experian

    79 Baptist Health South Florida

    78 Genentech

    77 Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America

    76 Navy Federal Credit Union

    75 Northwell Health

    74 Hilcorp Energy

    73 Citrix Systems

    72 AbbVie

    71 World Wide Technology

    70 Hyatt Hotels

    69 Stryker

    68 Tanium

    67 Crowe

    66 Blue Shield of California

    65 Splunk

    64 Southern Ohio Medical Center

    63 PricewaterhouseCoopers

    62 Jamf

    61 Bell Bank

    60 Ryan LLC

    59 Horizon Therapeutics

    58 The Cheesecake Factory

    57 Anthem

    56 Vizient

    55 Bain & Co.

    54 SAP America

    53 Altar'd State

    52 EY

    51 Progressive

    50 First American Financial

    49 Credit Acceptance

    48 Box

    47 Atlassian

    46 Keysight Technologies

    45 Slalom

    44 Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

    43 PulteGroup

    42 West Monroe Partners

    41 KPMG

    40 RSM US

    39 Modern Technology Solutions

    38 Cadence Design Systems

    37 Texas Health Resources

    36 Perkins Coie

    35 Edward Jones

    34 Red Hat

    33 Sheetz

    32 Adobe

    31 HubSpot

    30 Plante Moran

    29 Bank of America

    28 Pinnacle Financial Partners

    27 Baird

    26 Camden Property Trust

    25 Synchrony Financial

    24 Deloitte

    23 Marriott International

    22 Kimley-Horn and Associates

    21 Nationwide

    20 Workiva

    19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

    18New American Funding

    17 Alston & Bird

    16 Comcast

    15 Protiviti

    14 Veterans United Home Loans

    13 Orrick

    12 Target

    11 Intuit

    5 Nvidia

    4 Salesforce

    3 Wegmans Food Markets

    2 Hilton

    1 Cisco Systems (Kaynak: ntv)

