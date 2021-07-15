15 Temmuz 2021 Perşembe
İSTANBUL 
10°C / 7°C
GALERİ VİDEO
BIST 1.367 1.52 EURO 10,1790 0.10
USD 8,5860 0.02 ALTIN 505,610 0.22
CANLI BORSA
TÜMÜ

Onlarca internet sitesi için flaş karar! Hepsi kapatılıyor

15 Temmuz 2021 Perşembe - 9:32 | Son Güncelleme : 15 07 2021 - 9:32

Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.


Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.
 
İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER
 
• https://ankacapitalmarkets.co.uk
• https://amarketsprofit.org/trade-tr
• https://ffbyatirim.com
• www.indexfx8.com
• https://gkmforex54.com
• https://destekfx63.com
• https://yurtdisiforex49.com
• https://www.priceboxfx6.com
• https://livafx4.com
• https://fibermarkets24.com
• https://finanscapitalmarkets24.com
• https://caratfx18.com
• https://gafx56.com
• https://www.idolfx27.com
• https://idealfx47.com
• https://balfx38.com
• https://www.hftrade13.com
• https://truvafx29.com
• https://kalefx69.com
• https://www.forextr74.com
• https://www.klasfx100.com
• https://phaseforex70.com
• https://gannmarkets67.com
• https://lotascapital53.com
• https://www.trendfx88.com
• https://olivemarkets83.com
• https://www.hizlifx135.com
• https://www.ekolfx120.com
• https://winexmarkets27.com
 
 

ETİKETLER

internet sitesi Yasa dışı işlem forex web siteleri kapatma
©Copyright 2016 Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları gazete ve haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.