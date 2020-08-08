MTV müzik ödülleri ne zaman? MTV müzik ödülleri aday listesi

MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri 2020 adayları ve sunucusu açıklandı. Oyuncu ve şarkıcı Keke Palmer, 30 Ağustos Pazar canlı olarak yayınlanacak 2020 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri’ne (MTV 2020 Video Music Awards) ev sahipliği yapacak.
ViacomCBS Media Networks Müzik, Programlama ve Etkinlikler Başkanı Bruce Gillmer, "Keke Palmer’in bu yılki MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri’i sunmasına çok sevindik. Çok yetenekli olan Palmer, enerjisi ve eşsiz komedi zekasıyla bu yılki şovu gerçekten unutulmaz kılacak” dedi.
BTS'NİN İLK VMA PERFORMANSI İLK KEZ TV'DE OLACAK
BTS, Doja Cat ve J Balvin bu yıl performans sergileyecek. Bu, BTS’nin ilk VMA performansı ve 21 Ağustos’ta çıkacak olan yeni single “Dynamite”ın TV'de ilk gösterimi olacak.
ARIANA GRANDE VE LADY GAGA 9 ADAYLIKLA İLK SIRADA!
Ariana Grande ve Lady Gaga, bu yılki adayların her birine dokuz adaylıkla liderlik ederken, onları altı adayla Billie Eilish ve The Weeknd izliyor.
OYLAMA DEVAM EDİYOR
Müzik severler, 23 Ağustos 2020'ye kadar vma.mtv.com'u ziyaret ederek "Yılın Videosu", "Yılın Sanatçısı", "En İyi Karantina Performansı" ve daha fazlası dahil olmak üzere 15 cinsiyet ayrımı gözetmeyen kategoride favorilerine oy verebilir. "PUSH En İyi Yeni Sanatçı" için oylama 30 Ağustos 2020 Pazar günü şovda aktif olmaya devam edecek.
MTV'DE CORONA VİRÜS KATEGORİLERİ AÇILDI!
Adaylar sesli Tweetler aracılığıyla gösterilecek. “Evden En İyi Müzik Videosu” ve “En İyi Karantina Performansı” bu yılın ilk kez tanıtılacak yepyeni kategorileridir.
İŞTE MTV ÖDÜLLERİ ADAY LİSTESİ
YILIN MÜZİK KLİBİ
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
YILIN SANATÇISI
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
YILIN ŞARKISI
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
EN İYİ İŞBİRLİĞİ
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – RCA Records
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
EN İYİ POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
EN İYİ HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
EN İYİ ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF
The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
EN İYİ LATİN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que´ Pena” – Sony Music Latin
EN İYİ R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
EN İYİ K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
EVDEN EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
EN İYİ KARANTİNA PERFORMANSI
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETİMİ
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
EN İYİ KOREOGRAFİ
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
EN İYİ DÜZENLEME
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records
James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records
ROSALI´A – “A Pale´” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
SANATÇI ADAYLAR LİSTESİ
Ariana Grande: 9 Adaylık
Lady Gaga: 9 Adaylık
Billie Eilish: 6 Adaylık
The Weeknd: 6 Adaylık
Taylor Swift: 5 Adaylık
Drake: 4 Adaylık
Dua Lipa: 4 Adaylık
J Balvin: 4 Adaylık
Justin Bieber: 4 Adaylık
BTS: 3 Adaylık
DaBaby: 3 Adaylık
Doja Cat: 3 Adaylık
Future: 3 Adaylık
Harry Styles: 3 Adaylık
Karol G: 3 Adaylık
Megan Thee Stallion: 3 Adaylık
Post Malone: 3 Adaylık
Roddy Ricch: 3 Adaylık