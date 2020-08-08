MTV müzik ödülleri ne zaman? MTV müzik ödülleri aday listesi

MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri 2020 adayları ve sunucusu açıklandı. Oyuncu ve şarkıcı Keke Palmer, 30 Ağustos Pazar canlı olarak yayınlanacak 2020 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri’ne (MTV 2020 Video Music Awards) ev sahipliği yapacak.

ViacomCBS Media Networks Müzik, Programlama ve Etkinlikler Başkanı Bruce Gillmer, "Keke Palmer’in bu yılki MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri’i sunmasına çok sevindik. Çok yetenekli olan Palmer, enerjisi ve eşsiz komedi zekasıyla bu yılki şovu gerçekten unutulmaz kılacak” dedi.

BTS'NİN İLK VMA PERFORMANSI İLK KEZ TV'DE OLACAK

BTS, Doja Cat ve J Balvin bu yıl performans sergileyecek. Bu, BTS’nin ilk VMA performansı ve 21 Ağustos’ta çıkacak olan yeni single “Dynamite”ın TV'de ilk gösterimi olacak.

ARIANA GRANDE VE LADY GAGA 9 ADAYLIKLA İLK SIRADA!

Ariana Grande ve Lady Gaga, bu yılki adayların her birine dokuz adaylıkla liderlik ederken, onları altı adayla Billie Eilish ve The Weeknd izliyor.

OYLAMA DEVAM EDİYOR

Müzik severler, 23 Ağustos 2020'ye kadar vma.mtv.com'u ziyaret ederek "Yılın Videosu", "Yılın Sanatçısı", "En İyi Karantina Performansı" ve daha fazlası dahil olmak üzere 15 cinsiyet ayrımı gözetmeyen kategoride favorilerine oy verebilir. "PUSH En İyi Yeni Sanatçı" için oylama 30 Ağustos 2020 Pazar günü şovda aktif olmaya devam edecek.

MTV'DE CORONA VİRÜS KATEGORİLERİ AÇILDI!

Adaylar sesli Tweetler aracılığıyla gösterilecek. “Evden En İyi Müzik Videosu” ve “En İyi Karantina Performansı” bu yılın ilk kez tanıtılacak yepyeni kategorileridir.

İŞTE MTV ÖDÜLLERİ ADAY LİSTESİ

YILIN MÜZİK KLİBİ

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

YILIN SANATÇISI

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

YILIN ŞARKISI

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

EN İYİ İŞBİRLİĞİ

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

EN İYİ POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

EN İYİ HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

EN İYİ ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

EN İYİ LATİN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que´ Pena” – Sony Music Latin

EN İYİ R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

EN İYİ K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

EVDEN EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

EN İYİ KARANTİNA PERFORMANSI

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETİMİ

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

EN İYİ KOREOGRAFİ

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

EN İYİ DÜZENLEME

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records

James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records

ROSALI´A – “A Pale´” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

SANATÇI ADAYLAR LİSTESİ

Ariana Grande: 9 Adaylık

Lady Gaga: 9 Adaylık

Billie Eilish: 6 Adaylık

The Weeknd: 6 Adaylık

Taylor Swift: 5 Adaylık

Drake: 4 Adaylık

Dua Lipa: 4 Adaylık

J Balvin: 4 Adaylık

Justin Bieber: 4 Adaylık

BTS: 3 Adaylık

DaBaby: 3 Adaylık

Doja Cat: 3 Adaylık

Future: 3 Adaylık

Harry Styles: 3 Adaylık

Karol G: 3 Adaylık

Megan Thee Stallion: 3 Adaylık

Post Malone: 3 Adaylık

Roddy Ricch: 3 Adaylık