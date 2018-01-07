Efsanevi NASA astronotu John Young hayatını kaybetti

NASA, efsanevi Apollo astronotu ve NASA'nın ilk mekik komutanı olan John Young 87 yaşında hayatını kaybettiğini açıkladı. John Young 42 yıl NASA'da çalışarak en uzun görev yapmış ve uzaya 6 kez gitmiş tek astronottu. Efsanevi astronot Apollo 16 ile 21 Nisan 1972 tarihinde Ay'da yürüyüş gerçekleştirmişti.

We're saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young, who was 87. Young flew twice to the Moon, walked on its surface & flew the first Space Shuttle mission. He went to space six times in the Gemini, Apollo & Space Shuttle programs. pic.twitter.com/l4nSwUCMIq