Efsanevi NASA astronotu John Young hayatını kaybetti

07 Ocak 2018 Pazar - 0:40 | Son Güncelleme : 07 01 2018 - 1:41

NASA yaptığı açıklama ile, efsanevi Apollo astronotu ve ilk mekik komutanı olan John Young 87 yaşında hayatını kaybettiğini duyurdu


NASA, efsanevi Apollo astronotu ve NASA'nın ilk mekik komutanı olan John Young 87 yaşında hayatını kaybettiğini açıkladı. John Young 42 yıl NASA'da çalışarak en uzun görev yapmış ve uzaya 6 kez gitmiş tek astronottu. Efsanevi astronot Apollo 16 ile 21 Nisan 1972 tarihinde Ay'da yürüyüş gerçekleştirmişti.

 

 
JOHN YOUNG KİMDİR?
 
John W. Young, 24 Eylül 1930’da San Francisco, Kaliforniya doğmuş Amerikalı astronottur.
 
13 km/h hızla Ay yüzeyindeki hız rekoruna sahiptir. Apollo 16 ile 21 Nisan 1972 tarihinde Ay’da yürüdü. En uzun astronot görevini yapmış kişilerden biridir. Ay’a iki kez gitmiştir (biri yere inmeden Apollo 10 ile). Uzayda 6 kez uçmuş tek astronottur. NASA'da 42 sene çalışıp 2004'te emekli oldu.

